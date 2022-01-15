John Lacy Watt
TATUM — Funeral services for Mr. John Lacy Watt, 80, of Tatum, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at the funeral home. Mr. Watt passed from this life on January 13, 2022. He was born June 26, 1941.
