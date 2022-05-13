Courtesy Jimmy Lynn Brownlee May 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jimmy Lynn BrownleeTYLER — Jimmy Lynn Brownlee was born Aug. 5, 1960 and passed away on May 10, 2022. A time of visitation and gathering will from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jimmy Lynn Brownlee Lloyd James Pass Away Tyler Gathering Visitation Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 5.13.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.” Trending Topics Ellen Barkin to testify at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial Tyler man dies, 2 others seriously injured in car crash in Smith County New Tyler coffee shop focuses on community, giving back Freshman Krew Korenek helps Bullard get past Canton in Game 1, 5-0 UIL Track: Lindale's Casey Poe among gold medalists on opening day of state meet