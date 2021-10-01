Jimmy Dale Bishop
WRIGHT CITY — Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Dale Bishop, 60, of Wright City, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Bishop was born February 26, 1961 and passed away September 28, 2021.
