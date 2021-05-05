Jim Crabtree
FLINT — Memorial services for Jim Crabtree, 91, of Flint will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Jim was born October 14, 1929 and passed away May 1, 2021.
