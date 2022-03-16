Courtesy H C "Jerb" Melton JR Mar 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save H C “Jerb” Melton JRTYLER — H C “Jerb” Melton Jr. passed away on March 14, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Rose Heights Church. H C was a US Air Force Veteran. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerb Funeral Service Jr. Veteran Tyler Pass Away Rose Heights Church Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 3.16.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “... then know this, you and all the people of Israel: It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead, that this man stands before you healed.” (Acts 4:10-12) Newspaper Ads Funeral Home Employment Positions Avail. Ab. Pain Seminar: MK9292-3673 BlockBuster Package LVN Positions Bulletin Trending Topics Murphy family retiring from furniture business after 70 years, retirement sales happening in the coming days Tyler police seek driver of suspect vehicle involved in pedestrian fatality Suspect in custody after two teen girls shot in Tyler Concerns grow for overcrowding in Smith County Jail Texas Military Department's top leader ousted after ongoing concerns over Operation Lone Star