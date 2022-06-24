Courtesy Gordon Bennett Fagg Jr. Jun 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gordon Bennett Fagg Jr.QUITMAN — Gordon Bennett Fagg Jr. passed away Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 at the age of 72. Celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Lake Lydia Pavilion, 1336 CR 3230, Quitman, Texas. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gordon Bennett Fagg Jr. Lydia Pavilion Pass Away Hydrography Celebration Texas Cr Age Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 6.24.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 40:31) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT I Love America Patriotic Prog BIT Nomination Phase Bulletin Trending Topics Caldwell Zoo in Tyler announces remodel, improvement plans Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant in Tyler to open a third location Tyler man guilty of using stolen valor to defraud investors Texas scores huge recruiting win with Arch Manning's decision Louie Gohmert asked Trump for a pardon after Jan. 6, committee reveals