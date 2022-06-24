Gordon Bennett Fagg Jr.
QUITMAN — Gordon Bennett Fagg Jr. passed away Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 at the age of 72. Celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Lake Lydia Pavilion, 1336 CR 3230, Quitman, Texas.
 
 

