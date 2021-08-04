Courtesy Gloria Jean Taylor Aug 4, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gloria Jean TaylorTYLER — Private family services will be held for Gloria Jean Harnage Taylor, 76, of Tyler. Mrs. Taylor was born November 11, 1944 in Los Angeles, California and passed away July 28, 2021 in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gloria Jean Taylor Tyler Jean Harnage Taylor Los Angeles Gloria California Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.4.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “‘The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’” Newspaper Ads BlockBuster Package Funeral Home Back to School ad PH9201-3232 WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler man killed after getting struck by vehicle on Highway 31 Put a ring on it: 48 years later state champion Troup Tigers get their rings Tyler woman gets 8 years probation for involvement in kidnapping, assault Expectations continue to rise at Chapel Hill after 2020 postseason success Despite construction at Harvey Convention Center, the East Texas State Fair will go on