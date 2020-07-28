Gloria Holbert Morgan
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Gloria Holbert Morgan, 84, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Roundflat Pentecostal Church. Interment, Creagleville Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Morgan was born September 20, 1935, in Taylor Town, and died July 25, 2020.

