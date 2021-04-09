Freda Harris Scott
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Freda Scott, 60 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 am in Kay Cemetery in Winona under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE IS REQURED. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
 
 