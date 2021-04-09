Freda Harris Scott
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Freda Scott, 60 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 am in Kay Cemetery in Winona under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE IS REQURED. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas
-
2 arrested for selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci valued at $1.3 million during Canton First Monday Trade Days
-
Update: Missing 5-year-old boy found safe
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after 5-year-old was missing for over 12 hours in Arp area
-
Tyler business gives out free appetizers, daiquiri samples to fully vaccinated customers