Florence “Flo” Bussey
FRANKSTON — Florence “Flo” Bussey was born January 2, 1937 and entered eternal life on January 19, 2021. She was 84 years old.A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Flo will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.

Recommended For You


Tags