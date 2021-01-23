Florence “Flo” Bussey
FRANKSTON — Florence “Flo” Bussey was born January 2, 1937 and entered eternal life on January 19, 2021. She was 84 years old.A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Flo will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.