Dr. Thomas F. Eckert
TYLER — Memorial Services for Dr. Thomas F. Eckert, 78, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary. A reception will follow service in Pirtle Hall. Dr. Eckert was born February 19, 1944 in Lubbock and passed away September 4, 2022 in Tyler.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
- Alex Dominguez
“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely…
Trending Topics
-
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill homecoming pep rally
-
TxDOT's 10-year plan includes major East Texas projects
-
Bullard Elementary teacher gets students, parents excited to attend school
-
DPS: Man arrested after leading troopers on chase starting in Smith County
-
Officials: No injuries after car hit by train in Tyler