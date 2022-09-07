Lillian D. Pyeatt
Dr. Thomas F. Eckert
TYLER — Memorial Services for Dr. Thomas F. Eckert, 78, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary. A reception will follow service in Pirtle Hall. Dr. Eckert was born February 19, 1944 in Lubbock and passed away September 4, 2022 in Tyler.
 
 

