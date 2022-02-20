Courtesy Dr. Mac R. Moseley Feb 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Mac R. MoseleyTYLER — Services pending for Dr. Mac R. Moseley, 91, of Tyler. Mr. Moseley was born July 17, 1931 in Jacksonville and passed away February 11, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mac R. Moseley Tyler Stewart Family Jacksonville Arrangement Dr. Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 2.20.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.” (1 John 4:11-12) Newspaper Ads People 2/20/22 Funeral Home Choctaw TMT Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Dr. A Abrameit MK9292-3652 Coupon Savings Front Page TMT NIE Thank You Ad TMT Birth Services Bulletin Trending Topics Father of Lindale ISD sophomore killed in crash says son had 'an amazing heart' Police release names of two people found shot to death in Tyler, suspect Stallard: Change of direction was sent from above Tyler activist follows grandmother's footsteps in advocating for change, standing in solidarity with Black community Boys Basketball Pairings