Cynthia Shergalis Goodwin
QUITMAN — Cynthia (Shergalis) Goodwin, 73, of Quitman passed away February 23, 2021. Memorial service scheduled for 1:00 PM Saturday, March 6th at Carroll Green Civic Center in Quitman under direction of Lowe Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New long 'view' from apartments mixes history, modern amenities
-
Green Acres Baptist Church pastor David Dykes announces retirement
-
Kentucky signee Daimion Collins leads No. 13 Atlanta past Mineola, 71-62
-
Letter to the Editor: Readers sound off on Schaefer, Gohmert, Abbott
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others