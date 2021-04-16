Claudia Swallows
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Claudia Swallows, 50 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 am in Kay Cemetery/Winona under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be held on Friday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
