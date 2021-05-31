Christopher Smith
KILGORE — Funeral Services for Mr. Christopher Smith, 47, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Kilgore Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home of Kilgore. Mask are encouraged. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
