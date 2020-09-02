Charles O’Shawn Hall
 TYLER — Charles O’Shawn Hall, 57, of Jacksonville, Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Hall was born August 13, 1963, in Cuney, and died August 29, 2020.

