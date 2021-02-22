Betty Fergason
QUITMAN — Betty Lou Fergason, age 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday February 16, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm at Lowe Funeral Home with Graveside Services on Tuesday February 23, 2021 at 2:00pm at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, Texas.

