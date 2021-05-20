Alice Arminty Terry
FLINT — Alice A. Terry, 80, of Flint, TX left this life to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021, peacefully at her home. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons Bobby & Rhonda of Oklahoma, Gary of Tennessee, Ray of Texas, and John of Texas; daughters Theresa of Oklahoma, Shirley of Texas, Lisa & Robert of Arkansas, Carolyn & Ovie of Texas, and Debra & Scott of Oklahoma.
