David Shumaker
David Shumaker
DALLAS — David Valentine Shumaker was born June 14, 1940 in Dallas, Texas. He had been a resident of Lindale for 31 years, formerly living in Dallas. He served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He also served in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in Lake Texoma. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, starting out in Mineola in 1989, moving to Lindale and then finally to the Colfax lodge. He belonged to the Hella Shrine Temple in Dallas, York Rite Masons, and Knights Templar. He advanced to Worshipful Master, and received his 50 year pin. He was a deeply religious man, and never waivered in his faith. He was a member of First Christian Church in Mineola and Swann-Woods Springs Methodist Church in Tyler.
He owned and operated Mastercraft Cleaners in Mineola and Van for many years, and enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and westerns. He was an antique car enthusiast and loved Model A’s. He built a wonderful life with his loving wife, Suzanne.
David passed away at the age of 80 on December 20, 2020 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen David Shumaker and Lucille Shumaker Valentine; sister, Glenda Lu Willhelm; and uncle, Jack Valentine.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Suzanne Shumaker of Lindale; sons, John Shumaker of Dallas; granddaughter, Hannah Shumaker of Dallas; great-granddaughter, Nora Celeste Shumaker of Dallas; cousins, Virginia Little of Tyler, and Dale Jahraus (Janet) of Illinois; nieces and nephews, Ellen McLean (Darryl) of Weatherford, Kenneth Cunningham (Cindi) of Houston, Carrie Muchaw (Ben) of Houston; sister-in-law, Renee Cunningham (Don) of Mineola; and aunt, Pat Valentine of Van.
If desired, memorials may be made to your choice of a pet rescue organization.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Tags