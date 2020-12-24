He owned and operated Mastercraft Cleaners in Mineola and Van for many years, and enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and westerns. He was an antique car enthusiast and loved Model A’s. He built a wonderful life with his loving wife, Suzanne.
David passed away at the age of 80 on December 20, 2020 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen David Shumaker and Lucille Shumaker Valentine; sister, Glenda Lu Willhelm; and uncle, Jack Valentine.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Suzanne Shumaker of Lindale; sons, John Shumaker of Dallas; granddaughter, Hannah Shumaker of Dallas; great-granddaughter, Nora Celeste Shumaker of Dallas; cousins, Virginia Little of Tyler, and Dale Jahraus (Janet) of Illinois; nieces and nephews, Ellen McLean (Darryl) of Weatherford, Kenneth Cunningham (Cindi) of Houston, Carrie Muchaw (Ben) of Houston; sister-in-law, Renee Cunningham (Don) of Mineola; and aunt, Pat Valentine of Van.
If desired, memorials may be made to your choice of a pet rescue organization.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.