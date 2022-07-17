David Owen Cluck
PAGOSA SPRINGS — David left us on June 29, 2022 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He was born to Jean and Claude Cluck on February 25, 1952 in Oklahoma City.
Growing up in Dallas, Texas, he graduated W.T. White High School, then attended college at the University of Texas Arlington and the University of Oklahoma. He earned his JD at the University of Houston Law School (Go Cougs!) and worked for many years in Houston as a medical malpractice defense attorney. He completed his satisfying career handling workmen’s compensation cases in Austin.
David and his loving wife Gayla Cluck née Cyr had a love affair for the ages. They met in 1984 in Houston and married in 2016; their beautiful story ended far too soon.
Left behind to share their memories and sorrow are wife Gayla, sister Gayle (John), sons David and Chris (Jess), granddaughters Amelia and Jaiden, nieces Katherine, Emily (Kevin), Abby (Robert) and Ashley, great-niece Safiya, great-nephews Landon and Toby, father-in-law Dennis (Dot), and sister-in-law Lisa (Gary).
We would like to give special thanks to David’s physician Dr. Jeff Levison, Pagosa Medical Group, and Dr. Kerri Voigts, nurse Charlie and the other devoted staff at Pagosa Springs Medical Center.
No memorial service is planned. Those who wish may make donations in David’s memory to the organization of their choice.