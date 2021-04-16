Darrell O’Keith Ray, Sr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Darrell O’Keith Ray have been scheduled for Saturday, April 17, 2021, 2:00 pm, in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Edward Robinson officiating and Rev. Jaime Capers eulogist. Final arrangments have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Darrell was born Tuesday, August 25, 1964 to Eddie Lee Ray, Jr. and Emma Jackson in Gilmer, Texas.
Most know him as “short dog” or “Big Darrell”. He attended public schools and was a graduate of John Tyler High School. His love of cars is shown in the many old school classics that he owned. He was a member of the El Camino Club.
Left to cherish his laughing memories are his mother, Emma Carter, ride through the storm partner, Yvonne James and his children, Sha’Mecha Ray, Kali James and Darrell Ray, Jr. One sister Connie Ray and many other loving relatives and lifelong friends.
Public viewing Friday at the funeral home 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
