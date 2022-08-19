CW Goforth
TYLER — Passed away on August 14, 2022 at 10 PM at Briarcliff . CW Goforth was born on April 5, 1937 to John and Mildred Goforth in Hobbs, New Mexico. CW married the love of his life, Sula Goforth, on October 2, 1953. From 1955-1962 he served his country in the Air Force in communications. Beginning in 1964 when they moved to Farmersville, together they started their ministry and built a life centered around service with their six children. In 1970 he began traveling doing evangelist work until 1975. They moved to Tyler and started World Missionary Temple, now known as Tyler Gospel Chapel. 1995 they moved to Florida, where he became the pastor at The Prayer Palace. He moved on to be the General Bishop for the State of Florida and the Southeastern Division Assistant General Bishop for the Pentecostal Church of God until 2010. They moved back home to Tyler and began guest speaking at various churches. November of 2012 they became the Pastors at Azalea Garden Church of God. He retired in November 2020.
He is survived by his son Darrel Goforth and wife Darlene, son Malcom Goforth and wife Michele, daughter Rhonda Hudson and husband Steve, daughter Karen Goforth, son John Goforth and wife Karen, daughter Darla Goforth, sister Chris Hicks, 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife of 62 years Sula Goforth, wife of 4 years Jeannette Molten-Goforth, and grandson Kyle Nilson.
There will be a celebration of his life September 10 at 1 PM located at Tyler Gospel Chapel 10195 HWY 31 E Tyler, TX 75705. If desired, in Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas.