Curlas G. Ross
TYLER — Curlas George Ross was born on April 27, 1959, to the late Hobart and Ardie Ross. Curlas attended Lindale primary school through high school, and he accepted Christ at an early age at St. Luke Church of Christ in Swan, Texas. He was the proud owner of Ross Asphalt and Ross Produce.
Curlas died February 22, 2023 in Tyler Texas. Left to cherish his memories are his two children; son, Stefan Ross (Cherrie) of Mesquite, Texas; daughter, Kim Taylor of McKinney, Texas; two grandchildren, Stefanie Ross and Xavier Ross; four sisters, Belinda Tennyson of Tyler, Texas, Genell Ross of Odessa, Texas, Joyce Hampton (Jay) of Houston, Texas and Eva Christopher of Mt. Enterprise, Texas, six brothers, Melvin Ross, Edward Paul Ross, Herbert Leon Ross, Allen Lane Ross, Steven R. Ross, Christopher Ross all of Tyler, Texas; two aunts, Joyce Taylor and Jean Abram; four uncles, William (Poppa Shake) Ross, Al Ross, Curtis Ross, Jimmy Abram and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
