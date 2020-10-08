Clyde Lamar Davis, Jr.

He is survived by his four daughters and their spouses: Anne Davis Edwards (William Leslie Edwards, Ph.D.), Martha Davis Kipcak (Charles Francis “Bud” Brummitt II, M.D.), Susan Davis Hall (William Wendell Hall) and Charlotte Davis Owen (John Benton Owen).
Clyde is also survived by ten grandchildren: William Leslie Rush (Sarah Stone Edwards), Margaret “Maggie” Anne Edwards, (fiancé Tony Hasenack), Robert Trigg Edwards, James Clyde Kipcak (fiancé Colima Lafontaine), Mary Martha Kipcak (boyfriend Alberto “Beto” Javier Veloso Gonzalez), Anne “Annie” Forbes Kipcak, Charlotte Hall Carlson (Garrett Michael Carlson), Samuel Johnston Hall (Heather McDonald Hall), Elizabeth Forbes Owen and James Benton Owen. Clyde also has four great-grandchildren: Davis William and Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Carlson and Emily Christen and Susanna Stone Edwards.
Clyde is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Charlotte Trigg Davis; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth “ME” Hall; five infant grandchildren; and his parents, Clyde Lamar Davis and Selma Freeland Davis.
Clyde was born in Dallas, Texas, on February 26, 1924, to Clyde and Selma Davis. Clyde was raised in New Orleans, graduating from high school in 1941. He began his studies at Texas A&M University, joining the US Army Air Corps as a soldier in WWII. In 1946, Clyde enrolled at SMU, obtained a degree in business, and met his future wife, Charlotte Trigg. SMU Law School and marriage to Charlotte came next. And the beginning of his distinguished career in oil and gas law, briefly in Shreveport and Dallas, and then a long, full career in Tyler. Clyde enjoyed many friendships in his devotion to his profession, his faith, his friends, his family.
A voracious reader on a wide range of topics, Clyde’s interests focused mainly on history, biographies, the financial markets and politics. Clyde began each day with a hearty breakfast, three newspapers and a daily crossword puzzle. Always dedicated to physical fitness, Clyde was an avid runner and still a regular at the Olympic Center at age 95.
What made Clyde extraordinary was his integrity, his honesty, his faithfulness, his love for his family and friends, and his unshakable faith in his Lord. Clyde lived a full life, loved and cherished by all.
The family is most thankful for the special friendship and companionship that Mrs. Carole Haberle shared with Clyde.
The family is also very grateful for the care and assistance provided to Clyde by Ronnie Calloway, Marlene Miles, Porter Milton, Lee Reese, and Silvia Zavala. They lifted the burden on Clyde and eased the physical strain he endured in recent years.
A private memorial service, officiated by Reverend David Luckenbach, will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday, October 9, 2020.
For those wishing to send a gift in Clyde’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Christ Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 118 S. Bois d’ Arc, Tyler, TX 75702 and The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.