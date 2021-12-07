Claud V. Obar
TYLER — Claud Vincent Obar was born on May 13, 1924 in Eureka, California to Exa and Ivy Obar. He entered the gates of heaven on December 4, 2021 at the age of 97 years and 7 months. A memorial service for Mr. Obar will be at the First United Methodist Church in Troup at 11:00 am Thursday, December 9, 2021 with internment following at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup. Visitation will be at Cottle Funeral Home, Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.
Claud grew up in the Blackjack and Griffin communities just outside of Troup, Texas. Mr. Obar served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the destroyer ship USS O’Brien as a Fireman First Class. He returned to Troup after serving his country where he later met and married Lee Ella Duggan on June 5, 1948. The couple soon welcomed a son to the family in 1949 and again in 1954. Eight years later to their delight, they welcomed their first daughter in 1962 and a second daughter in 1964.
Claud was a wonderful father. He loved the many activities the kids were involved in. To their recollection, he never missed attending any of them. He especially enjoyed the holidays when the kids were growing up. Christmas was one of his favorites. Wrapping gifts and making Texas Trash were some of the things he enjoyed the most along with the delight on his children’s faces when they received one of the many handmade toys he gifted or just the right baby doll or kitchen set for the playhouse he built for the girls to play in.
Family was important to Claud. He worked very hard and provided well for his family. He held several jobs in Troup from farmlands he grew up on to many years at Troup Hardware as their appliance repairman to eventually owning his own appliance repair shop in Troup, Claud’s Service Center. The family used to joke that Claud had a key to every house in Troup! Claud Obar was a trusted friend and business owner.
In his retirement years Claud and Lee Ella enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He also loved to fish and could be found on the lake with a fishing buddy most any day. He was an excellent wood worker and could whittle, create, and build just about anything out of wood. A good friend to many, Claud enjoyed coffee at the Dairy Queen every morning, solving all the “world’s problems” with them.
Mr. Obar was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troup for over 70 years where he served as a Trustee for many of those years. His faith was evident in his willingness to help the church, its members and others. He also served on the Troup Volunteer Fire Department for many years, including a period of time as the Assistant Fire Chief. He was a member of the Troup High School Band Booster Club and also volunteered for Troup Cares.
The only way Claud would leave his beloved hometown of Troup was when he decided at the age of 91 he didn’t want the upkeep of a house any longer and finally agreed with “the girls and Larry” to move to Tyler to an assisted living community. Much to the delight of his kids, he loved not keeping house any longer and took a liking to being spoiled by the staff at Prestige Estates Assisted Living.
There is no doubt a happy reunion with family and friends was had when Claud Obar entered the heavenly gates. Preceding him in death and to meet him was his wife of 71 years, Lee Ella Duggan Obar, sons, Larry Dale Obar and Gary Don Obar, parents Ivy and Exa Obar, brother, Harvie Obar and infant brother, Ivy Hubert Obar.
Left to cherish his memory and live his legacy are his daughters, Suzanne Arnold and husband Bill, Yvonne Sturrock and husband Kent, daughter-in-law, Ruth Obar. Grandchildren: Scott Arnold (Jean), Hunter Arnold, Drew Sturrock (Brook), Trevor Sturrock, Tommy Obar (Natalie), Ami McCaslin, Shawn Long (Brittini), Shana Collins (Gene), Jennifer Stewart (Steven). Great Grandchildren: Drew Arnold, Ava Sturrock, Henley Sturrock, Lukas Sturrock, Londyn Sturrock, Tillie Sturrock, French Sturrock, Nikole Rudd, Taylor McCaslin, Cole McCaslin, Riley Long, Hylend Long, Saylor Attaway, Maddox McAlister.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Prestige Estates Assisted Living for their love and care shown to Claud over the last 6 1/2 years. You made him feel like a king every day! To Angie, Cora, Anna, Tia and Brad with Paloma Hospice, thank you. Your care, love and compassion was so comforting during the last few months and especially the last week of our loved one’s life.
If you desire, donations made be made in memory of Mr. Obar to the general fund of the First United Methodist Church, Troup or the charity of your choice.