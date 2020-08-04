Chloe Dawn McGhee
FLINT — Chloe Dawn McGhee was born on April 18, 2003 at 9:22 PM and on July 29, 2020 she passed away at 8:48 PM. Our beautiful daughter “Chloe” was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy upon her grand appearance into this world. She never uttered a spoken word and could not care for herself, but this did not keep her from making a profound impact on all the people she encountered. When she smiled it brought warmth and laughter to the room and captured everyone’s attention. She could tell you a compelling story with one tear and her touch was one of healing when your heart was in despair. She revealed her captured beauty out of a smile, a laugh, a tear, or a gaze. If you spent just a few moments in her presence it forever changed you.
Chloe was preceded in death by her brother Dylan McGhee.
She is survived by her parents, Patrick McGhee and Brandy McDaniel; her brother and sister, Shiloh and Nickle McGhee; her half-sister, Brooklynn Utz; her stepbrothers, Phillip Zelanick, Andrew and Chance Windham; and stepsisters, Jozlyn and Lilly Zelanick and Faith Windham.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and services beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lakeside Baptist Church, with Bro. Matt Parker officiating, 1291 Old Kaufman RD, Canton TX 75103 under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home.
