Chesley Wynne Walters
TYLER — Chesley Wynne Walters, devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on June 27, 2021, after battling cancer for almost six years. She no longer suffers and is in the hands of her loving Savior.
Throughout her battle with cancer Chesley fought with courage and inner strength always carrying herself with grace and dignity, never complaining or bemoaning her circumstances. As a Registered Nurse, she understood from the first diagnosis the terrible progression of her cancer and the ultimate outcome. At times, it was all she could do to stand up; but she never failed to do so. She quietly endured chemotherapy, surgeries and pain.She fought for herself, but she fought hardest for those she loved. That was the way she lived her life, always more concerned about others than herself.
Chesley was born September 13, 1955, in Tyler, Texas, to the late J. C. Wynne, Jr., and Marietta (Bitsy) Watson Wynne. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1973. After attending Mary Baldwin University in Virginia for two years,she transferred to TCU where she was a Pi Beta Phi and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1977. She served as an operating nurse most of her 25 year career with East Texas Medical Center and ultimately directed The Out Patient Surgery Center at ETMC until her retirement in 2010.
A cradle Episcopalian, Chesley was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School, served as president and a member of the ECW, and served on the Vestry. She was a member of The Junior League of Tyler Executive Committee, the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club where she served as President, and the Pi Beta Phi Alumni Association.
In 1990, Chesley was introduced to the love of her life Ted W. Walters, by a mutual friend. After much persuasion, she ultimately agreed to a date with Ted. They were married on April 21, 1991.Upon her retirement, Chesley and Ted traveled worldwide. They shared many great memories together while traveling worldwide. They shared many great memories with friends at the Four Seasons Residence Club and Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. Chesley spent many of her birthdays with Ted at University of Texas games even though she was a TCU graduate and devoted fan of the Horned Frogs. Later in life, Chesley took up golf and enjoyed time on the links with Ted, her friends and her golf group at Willow Brook Country Club.
Chesley was the epicenter around which our family revolved. Holidays and birthdays were so special due to her planning and execution. She was the ultimate hostess who loved to entertain and made certain that everything was perfect, from place settings to meals. A wonderful cook, her holiday meals (especially her Thanksgiving Turkeys) were excellent. Her loving and caring touch will be missed but never forgotten.
While quite reserved Chesley always had a kind word to say; and her life was an example of God’s love touching all who met her. She was a servant at heart.
When Oliver Wendell Holmes was in his 80th year, a friend hailed him and asked, “How are you?’’ Holmes replied, “I’m fine. The house I live in is tottering and crumbling, but Oliver Wendell Holmes is fine, thank you”. Like Holmes, Chesley’s spirit, loving heart, and compassionate soul never diminished though her body was ravaged by cancer.
Chesley was predeceased by her father, J. C. Wynne, Jr. She is survived by her mother Marietta (Bitsy) Wynne; three sons: Chris Walters and (Meri);Chester Walters (Lauran);and Logan Walters (Kate); seven grandchildren: Benton Walters, Johnny Walters, George Walters, Eleanor Walters,Grace Walters, Liam Walters and Lily Walters; three sisters: Marietta Scott (Wally), Staley Gray (Jack), Virginia Campbell (Glen);a brother James C. Wynne, III (Sharon); five nieces: Colly Beecherl (Arthur), Cecile Freund (Anton), Carolyn Campbell-Eng(Chris), Virginia Gray and Madeline Wynne; and six nephews: Captain Andrew Gray (Amy), Collier Gray, Carlton Campbell, Chet Wynne, Charlie Scott, and Russell Wynne.
The family expresses gratitude to Dr. Diane Bodurka at MD Anderson, Chesley’s primary Oncologist who guided her through treatment with deep knowledge, as to the disease and with compassion and forthrightness;Dr. Ariel Lee, Hematologist and Oncologist at The University of Texas Health and Science Center; Health;and the staff at Hospice of East Texas. Reverend David Luckenbach, Rector of Christ Church; Reverend Matt Boulter, Associate Rector of Christ Episcopal Church; and Reverend Ted Welty Associate Rector of Christ Episcopal Church provided great comfort and peace to Chesley through their pastoral care. The support and outpouring of love from our many friends during this difficult time was incredible, and the list is too long to include here. Special thanks for the care and comfort that they rendered are extended to Chesley’s care takers: Wanda Black, Irene Leon and Tina Townsend. Chesley’s sisters and brother, nieces and nephews were all present whenever they were needed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 118 South Bois D’ Arc Avenue, Tyler, Texas, 75702; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P. O. Box 4464, Houston, Texas, 77210-4464, (for education and training and research on women’s Primary Peritoneal and Ovarian Cancer with reference to Dr. Diane Bodurka); Hospice of East Texas, or to the charity of choice.
A celebration of Chesley’s life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday, July 2nd at 11:00 AM. Honorary Pall Bearers will be the Altar Guild Team with whom she served.
