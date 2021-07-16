Charlie Eugene Bradshaw
WINNSBORO — On July 13,2021, Charlie Eugene Bradshaw, Jr, loving husband and father of three, passed from this life at age 86.
Charlie was born on November 18, 1934, to Charlie E. “Sam” Bradshaw, Sr. and Elsie (Coker) Bradshaw, in Little Hope, a small, tight knit community 12 miles south of Winnsboro, TX. Charlie, who was referred to as Eugene by his family during childhood, grew up surrounded by a large extended family.
After graduating high school, Charlie moved to Dallas where he worked off and on for almost 10 years at Trailmobile. He took a few years off from Trailmobile when he was selected for service in the US Army. In 1959, while on assignment in New Britain, CT, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Lemanski, who introduced him to her large Polish Catholic family and pizza. After the Army, they moved to Dallas to start a family.
A short time later, Charlie began his career as a welder. He and his young family traveled around the United States following his work in the oil fields. After several years, he purchased land near his parents and settled down in Little Hope, where he was owner and operator of Bradshaw Welding. From that point forward, he continued to acquire farm land, raise cattle, and be a farmer. He retired from the oil field industry in the late 1990’s.
The greatest loves of Charlie’s life were his family and farming. Sunday dinners with the extended family, family reunions, gardening, and watching westerns were among his favorite pastimes.
Charlie was a member of St Ann Catholic Church in Winnsboro where he served as president of the Men’s Club and the Parish Council. He was also a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Charlie was known for always being ready to lend a hand.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Clarence, and two grandchildren, Kathleen Jeanes and Connor Jeanes. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara, his son Charlie E Bradshaw III, his daughter Mary Beth Jeanes and her husband Patrick, his daughter Julie Corbett and her husband Nicholas, his grandson Ryan Jeanes, his granddaughters Olivia Corbett and Riley Corbett, his sister Imogene Davis and her husband Jimmie, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation with a rosary is planned for Friday, July 16, at 7 pm, at Beaty Funeral Home on 816 W. Broadway St., Winnsboro, TX. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 10 am, at Beaty Funeral Home. The family welcomes flowers and donations to St. Ann Catholic Church of Winnsboro and the Hospice of East Texas.