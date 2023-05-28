Charles O. Petty
TYLER — Memorial services for Charles O. Petty 96, of Tyler, will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend James Shamburger officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will be conducted at Cathedral in the Pines prior to the service.
Mr. Petty died on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Meadow Lake Senior Living in Tyler. He was born January 18, 1927 in Lipan, Texas, the son of Joseph William Petty and Lois Edna Petty. He was the 7th of 8 children and grew up in Lipan until 1943 when he moved with his family to Los Angeles and then later San Diego. He Joined the Navy during WW II, when he turned 18, and served as a Naval Corpsman in hospitals in Louisiana and Fort Worth. When he was discharged, he enrolled in TCU and on September 5, 1946 he married Maxine Doss, his childhood sweetheart. After three years at TCU, he transferred to Baylor University to study organic chemistry. Upon graduation in 1950, he and Maxine moved to Tyler to be with family, and he was hired by what was then McMurrey Refining Company as a chemist in the lab. During his time in the lab, he received 8 patents for processes that solved problems at the refinery. He also owned and operated an oil field chemical business, Crystal Corporation, which helped pay for the education of his children. He eventually moved into management at the refinery (which at that time was called La Gloria and was a subsidiary of Texas Eastern) and was Vice-President of Manufacturing and Development for Texas Eastern when he retired in 1990. After retirement, he and Maxine traveled with their lifelong friends, Joe and Martha Blalock, for a while and then he started a new adventure - ranching. He continued to raise cattle for almost 20 years.
Mr. Petty was a faithful member and deacon at First Baptist Church, Tyler for 58 years, participating regularly until he was not physically able to. Among other things, he taught RAs, tutored at-risk elementary school children, and served as Deacon Chairman and Finance Chairman. He leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness, hard work, generosity, and love of family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 59 years, Maxine Petty, and many other family members and friends. He is survived by his wife, Bobby Petty, three children, Becky Davidson of Tyler, Chris Petty (Kim) of Tyler and Clif Petty (Joan) of Springfield, MO, and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: Holly Ezell (Brad), Anna Wright (Clay), Chase Ezell, and Cooper Ezell (Sheily) of Tyler, Jonathan Hitt (Renee), Madison, Haylee, Olivia, and Claire of Tyler, Justin Petty of Haily, ID, Carmen Moazami (Amir), Zara and Micah of Austin, Camille Gass (Chris) of Austin, Connor Petty (Charlie), Eliana and Kensley of Ardmore, OK, Hudson Petty of Farmington, MO, and Makayla Petty of Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Tyler, 301 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702 (www.fbctyler.org).