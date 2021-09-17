Charles “Charlie” Wayne Brown
MURCHISON — Charles “Charlie” Wayne Brown went to be with the Lord on September 14th, 2021 at the age of 60.
Born out of Wichita Falls, TX on November 15th, 1960 Charlie was pre-deceased by his father, Curtis and mother, Martha.
Survived by his loving wife, Julie Brown; and lovingly remembered by sons, Joey Brown and wife Misty, Toby Brown and fiancé Ashleigh Gow, Andrew Daly and wife Destiney, and Dylin Wheat; brother, Deland Brown and wife Tammy; brother, Gary Brown; sister, Darleta Catlin and husband Randy; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Austin, and Jaxson Brown: Skyler, Paislee, Kinleigh, and Zane Daly; aunts, uncle, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Though Charles Brown was a pipefitter/plumber by profession, he was known to many in the communities he was a part of as an artist, a handyman, a friend, a devoted father, a loving PawPaw, and most importantly a kid at heart.
To Charlie, there was no such thing as a stranger. Every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he has yet to meet. Any person that ever spent time in his presence has permanently been imprinted with the memory of his remarkable character, gift of gab, and ability to make you feel like family.
Services for Charlie Brown will be held in Tyler TX at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Saturday September 18th at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour before the service.
Family and Friends visitation will be on Friday Sept 17th from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Funeral Home.
Additional Services:
Family and friends viewing Sunday September 19th in Iowa Park TX from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Dutton Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at Highland Cemetery on Monday September 20th at 11:00 AM. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com