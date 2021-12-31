Catherine “Cassie” Ray
CANTON — Death came for Catherine “Cassie” L. Ray (45) December 26, 2021. A Memorial Service is scheduled Sunday, January 2nd, 2021 at Eubank Funeral Home, Canton, Texas 2:00 PM.
Cassie was born May 24th, 1976 to Richard L. and Paula Ray in Tyler Texas. She graduated from Canton high school, class of 1994, and later graduated with a BA in English from Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). While there, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. In 1995, she was the Duchess of Van Zandt County in the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Paula Ray of Canton, her sister, Victoria “Tory” Ray Thatcher, a brother-in-law Seth Thatcher, and her niece Vivian Thatcher and nephews Tom and Richard Thatcher, her uncle Dr. Lewis Kip Knowles, her great aunt Marge Dove, great aunt Gwen Reeves, great uncle Billy Hudson and wife Joanna Hudson, cousins Brandt and Blayne Beal, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lewis and Jodie Knowles of Point, Edwin and Jean Ray of Canton, uncles Steve and Patrick Ray of Canton, and aunt Kim Knowles of Point, Texas.
Visitation will be at Eubank Funeral Home at 1:00 PM prior to services.