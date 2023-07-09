Carolyn Sue MacDougal Skipper
TYLER — Carolyn Sue MacDougal Skipper was born on December 11, 1941, to Gilbert N. and Jessie L. MacDougal in Cleveland, OH. On June 30, 2023, she transitioned to her eternal home while in the care of Hospice of East Texas and her loving daughter, Pat Kinnett. She attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas where she met the love of her life, Dannie Skipper, and married him on January 30, 1960. She was the mother of three daughters, Susan, Michelle and Pat. Her proudest work and achievements were being a Christian, wife, mother and “Granni” to six grandchildren and three great grand-daughters, She enjoyed working with children as a Girl Scout leader and Bible School teacher. She also enjoyed participating in various church and community activities such as the Hospital Auxiliary, Newcomers Club and Ronald McDonald House Children’s Charity. She blessed many with her talents in cake decorating, needlework, jewelry making and floral design.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, David MacDougal and Mary Helen MacDougal Shirk; and grandson, Dakota Millsap. She is survived by her husband, Dannie; daughters, Susan Pratt and husband, Rick, Michelle Millsap and husband, Michael and Pat Kinnett. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Brandon Colston, Amanda Pratt Wihebrink and husband, Brad, Colin Pratt, Dylan Pratt and wife, Caitlyn, and Evan Pratt and wife, Mieka. Great-granddaughters are Addyson Colston, Sage and Ivy Wihebrink.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, July 15th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of West Erwin Church of Christ, located at 420 W. Erwin, Tyler, Texas with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of East Texas, the WE Kids ministry at West Erwin Church of Christ or a children’s charity of your choice.