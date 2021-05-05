Carolyn Sadler Holly
TYLER — A funeral mass will be held for Carolyn Holly at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Chapels of Saints Peter & Paul, 1435 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701.
Carolyn Sadler Holly was born May 10, 1942 in Denver, Colorado. She had been a resident of Tyler for 54 years, formerly living in McAlester, Oklahoma. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Chapel in Tyler. She graduated from McAlester High School, and attended Eastern Oklahoma A&M College and Tyler Junior College. Carolyn was a state certified sign language interpreter for TISD for many years, and also worked as a secretary for Holly’s Rainmaker Sprinklers.
She belonged to many organizations: East Texas Interpreters Guild; East Texas Deaf and Hearing Club; Member and past officer of Board of Directors of East Texas Deaf & Hearing Assn.; Tyler Road Runners; 1st and 2nd Vice President of Tyler Home Builders Women’s Auxiliary; Genealogical Society; DAR (Mary Tyler Chapter); Past Officer of Pre-school Mother’s Club, Immaculate Conception Church; Past Vice-President of Alpha Lambda Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi; Asst. Leader of Girl Scouts; Alter Society of Immaculate Conception Church and Prince of Peace; Volunteer Worker for Opportunities of Tyler; Volunteer worker for Cystic Fibrosis; Member of Texas A&M Mother’s Club; Tyler Newcomers Club; and Rambling Rose Square Dance Club.
Mrs. Holly passed away at the age of 78 on May 1, 2021 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewing C. Doc Sadler and Shirley Black Sadler, and her brother, Thomas Caldwell Sadler.
Survivors include her husband, Cecil Holly of Tyler; daughter, Christie Holly Houston of Temple; son, Steven Holly and his wife, Carolyn of Shenandoah; granddaughter, Meghan Holly Niklasson of Arizona; great-granddaughter, Cecilia Niklasson of Arizona.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler Regional Day School for the Deaf, Tyler Independent School District, 1319 New Sunnybrook Dr., Tyler, Texas 75701.
