Carl Edward Corkum
TYLER — Carl Edward Corkum was born September 9, 1937 in Bethel Maine to Verne Corkum, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Vallo Corkum. He passed away at the age of 84 on November 4, 2021.
After attending and graduating from Gould Academy in 1955, he joined the U.S. Air Force with intentions of making it a career. Carl married Louise Canuel in 1959, meeting her upon completion of his first 4-year assignment, and he stated many times that the marriage was one of the best decisions of his life. He and Louise recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Together, they adopted two children, Michael (West Germany, 1965) and Melissa (Austin, 1973). Unfortunately, both children passed away within a 3 month period from November 2020 to February 2021; the son due to pf dystrophy and the daughter due to a severe asthma attack. In addition to his children and parents, Carl was also preceded in death by his older brother, Verne Jr. and sister, Joan Croteau.
Carl served in the military for 22 years, living in numerous places in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Turkey. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1977 in Anchorage, Alaska, where he fell in love with the sport fishing for salmon. He worked for the City of Anchorage for 15 years in accounting and finance, and retired in 1990. Upon retirement, Carl and Louise traveled extensively in their motorhome before settling in East Texas.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise “Bea” Corkum; sister, Nancy Plante; brothers, Wayne and Alan Corkum; and many nieces and nephews.
Carl will be laid to rest at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery, alongside his son, Michael.