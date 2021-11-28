Bobby Winson Parrott
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — United Methodist Minister Rev. Dr. Bobby W. Parrott of Longview died October 8, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born October 13, 1931. Bob, a native of Tyler, Texas was the son of R.C. Parrott (“Pappy”) and Edith Parrott (“Mammy”), now deceased. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Ann Parrott of Longview, their daughter Deborah Ann Parrott of Longview; granddaughter Jennifer Ann Correa and husband Romeo L. Correa, great-grandsons Jordan and Cameron, and great-granddaughter Juliet of Lindale; best friend Richard T. Lynch; and niece Donna Morman, husband Mark Morman, and grand-nephew Trent.
The Texas Annual Conference churches Bob pastored are: The Winnsboro Circuit, Noonday, Edom, Perritte Memorial in Nacogdoches, Christ Church in Houston, Seabrook Methodist Church in the NASA community, nine and one-half years at Longview First United Methodist (while he was pastor, Ruby and Wayne Crisman funded the church’s current TV ministry), and Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston. He also served as District Superintendent of the Southwest District in Houston. He was elected to serve as a delegate to General and Jurisdictional Conferences of the United Methodist Church. His legislation to strengthen the congregation’s oversight of Permanent Endowment Funds now is a vital part of the Discipline of the United Methodist Church.
Bob’s education included: Tyler Junior College (voted Distinguished Alumnus in 1977 and member of Phi Theta Kappa), B.A. from Stephen F. Austin University (Alpha Chi Honor Society), Masters and Doctor of Divinity from Perkins School of Theology, SMU. Doctoral thesis: Biblical Preaching and the Use of Humor.
While in Nacogdoches, Bob achieved his VFR flight rating and purchased a Piper tri-pacer. He quickly obtained his IFR flight rating. The last of several planes he owned was a Beechcraft Bonanza. His goal was to go and get back as quickly as possible to his church congregation.
As a United Methodist evangelical and reformer, Bob preached that spirit from the pulpit. Through-UMAction - The Institute on Religion & Democracy, a think-tank within the Beltway of Washington DC, he participated in world-wide efforts to reform the United Methodist Church.
Perhaps his most far-reaching influences have and will continue to come through his published writings and books by six commercial publishers. As custodian of noted theologian Albert C. Outler’s books, papers, and memorabilia, Bob wrote the authorized biography Albert C. Outler the Gifted Dilettante, and served as General Editor of nine volumes of Dr. Outler’s edited lectures, all published by Bristol House Ltd.
The ‘Bob W. Parrott Papers’ (sermons, letters, papers, and memorabilia), housed in the Archives of Bridwell Library, Perkins School of Theology, Southern Methodist University, are to be used for research studies by students and scholars. Space memorabilia from early lunar landings while at Seabrook Methodist Church (NASA community) are displayed in the Parrott Reflection Room at LeTourneau University’s Abbott Aviation Center, Gregg County Airport.
Memorial services were at First United Methodist Church of Longview, 400 N. Fredonia St, Longview, TX on Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:00 P.M. Rev. Jay Jackson, head pastor, led the service, with Rev. Mike Mayhugh preaching the memorial sermon; and Mark Tooley/IRD-UMAction and Rev. Charles Millikan giving personal testimonies. Rader Funeral Home of Longview in charge of services, with interment at Texas Methodist Conference Cemetery, across from Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, Palestine, TX at a time to be determined.
Memorial gifts may be sent directly to the Chancel Choir Fund of First United Methodist Church Longview, Newgate Ministries, or the Bob and Doris Parrott Endowment Fund for LeTourneau University Aviation Ministry. Memorials to African Student Scholarship Fund for Perkins School of Theology, and UMAction Washington D.C. may be sent in care of: Texas Methodist Foundation, 11709 Boulder Lane, Ste 100, Austin, Texas 78726.
Words cannot express the enormous love and appreciation for First United Methodist Church Longview- Rev. Jay Jackson, Paul Roberts/Director of Music & Fine Arts, Chancel Choir, Organist Jay Callender, and Senior Ministries; Alinea Family Hospice; Rader Funeral Home; Shawna Reaves family; and my daughter, Jennifer, and family. Interment will be held at Texas Methodist Conference Cemetery near Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, Palestine, Texas, Rev. William J. Newcomb officiating.`