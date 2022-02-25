Bobby Dale Riggs
JACKSONVILLE — Dale Riggs, age 70, from Jacksonville, formerly from Troup and Mt. Pleasant TX was born on January 9, 1952 and passed away on February 20, 2022 in Tyler after a short illness. Dale operated his business Riggs Automotive in Troup for many years. Dale had a passion for racing all his life. Early in his life he worked for the pipeline, Union 798 traveling extensively across the US. He raced boats in his younger years, he was Crew Chief for a Funny Car racing team out of Phoenix, Arizona for several years in the late 1990s, and had most recently been the Driver and Crew Chief for Bad Moon Rising Top Alcohol Hydro Boat out of Magnolia, TX in the SDBA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Ollie Mae Riggs, two daughters, mother-in-law Cecil Thompson, and son-in-law Lupe Meza Jr.
Survivors left to cherish Dale’s memory include his loving wife of 32 years, Lynn Thompson Riggs of Jacksonville, daughter Leigh Meza of Jacksonville, sons Christopher Preddy of Mt. Pleasant, Haden Riggs and wife Kayla of Flint/Gresham area, uncle Wayne and wife Phylis Riggs of Grapevine and their daughters and families. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren.
As per his wishes, Dale was cremated so there will be no funeral service. A memorial service is currently planned for March 6, 2022 at 2pm at The Gospel Barn Church in Troup, TX with pastor Stevie Oakes presiding.
The family request donations be made to the SDBA Trinity Racing Ministry C/O Mike Griffith 7013 Bradley Road, Mounds, OK 74047 which helps injured boat racers and their families or any local No Kill animal shelter.