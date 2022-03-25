Bobby Blaylock
LONGVIEW — Bobby Blaylock, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Pastor, passed away on March 22, 2022.
He was born on April 15 1934, in Chilton Texas to Doss and Cora Blaylock. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two sons, Barry Blaylock and wife, Lisa; Boyd Blaylock and wife, Lynelle; grandchildren, Jeremy Blaylock; Jennifer Bodovsky; A.J. Blaylock; Jordan Wells; and Dalton Blaylock; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jaylee Blaylock; Zoey and Zyla Bodovsky.
Bobby was a sports lover. He played several different sports during his school years. He graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1953. He joined the Army and served his country for two years. He later graduated from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth with a diploma in theology. He pastored for over 50 years and did 16 interims after supposedly retiring in 1996. He loved preaching God’s Word and did it with a sense of humor. His favorite saying was “I heard this story...”. His favorite scripture was 2 Timothy 1:12b “But I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep what I have committed to Him until that day.” In his spare time he loved gardening and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the start of the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.