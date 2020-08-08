Billie Jill Payne-Enright
TYLER — A graveside service for Billie Jill Payne-Enright, 70, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Tyler Memorial Park with Bro. Sherman Mayfield officiating.
Billie passed away on July 23, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born on September 17, 1949 in Tyler to Billy James and Jennie Johnson Payne. Billie was a graduate of John Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College. She worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance and Mother Frances Hospital.
Billie is survived by her husband Todd Enright; Jennifer Ray and husband Jason Ray; grandchildren Hunter Ray, Taylor Ray, Andrew Martin, Garrison Martin and Charlie Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Roy A. Martin, Jr.
Billie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
