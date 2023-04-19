Bill Hardy
TYLER — A Funeral Mass will be held for Billy Joe Hardy at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindale with a private family graveside to follow at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery in Van. Visitation will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home on Tuesday evening starting at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Fr. David Bailey will officiate and the The Knights of Columbus will serve as pallbearers.
Billy Joe Hardy was born July 10, 1933 in Alba, Texas to the late Sam Franklin Hardy and Annie Eudora Glass Hardy. Bill was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean conflict. While stationed in England, he met and married Patricia Hickey and their son, Geoff, was born. After returning from England, they had their daughter, Maria and Bill’s young family settled in Dallas. He worked for Western Electric for several years before joining his father in the drywall and painting business. He later formed H&H Drywall with his brother-in-law, R.V. Hukill. Following the death of Patricia, he and his children moved to Van.
In September of 1976, Bill married Marcelene Smith Musick. In 1977, they adopted two young grandsons, Michael and Billy. He and Marcelene were charter members of Holy Family Catholic Church, where Bill was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and visiting with family and friends.
Bill passed away at the age of 89 on April 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Hardy; sister, Melba Lois Hukill; daughters, Maria Henson and Janey Musick; and son, Michael Hardy.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marcelene Hardy; brother-in-law, R.V. Hukill; children and their spouses, Geoff & Susie Hardy, Billy & Mandy Hardy, Lynn & Ken Nipp, David & Debbie Musick, and Tom & Rhonda Musick; niece, Misty & Wayne Kubala; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members.