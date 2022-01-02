Bill French
HIDEAWAY — Graveside services for Bill French, age 95 of Shreveport, Louisiana and formerly of Hideaway Lake, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 04, 2022, at Lindale City Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Gilbreath officiating. Bill passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Shreveport. He was born September 24, 1926, in Brownwood, Texas to the late Joe Lillard and Vida Mae (Hunt) French. Bill was formerly of Houston before moving to Hideaway Lake in 1989, where he was a member of the Hideaway Lake Men’s Golf Club. Bill was also a long-time member of the Glenwood Church of Christ in Tyler. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII. After his time in the service, Bill started his career as a Petroleum Engineer with Standard Oil Company, later becoming Amoco, and retired in 1985 after 35 years. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Loreca Mae French in 2012, and his sister, Monta Jean Ryder in 1993. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Nelda French of Shreveport, Louisiana; daughter and son-in-law, Marci & Chuck Clay of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Jason French of Orlando, Florida, Jill French Ellis of Shreveport, Louisiana, Kevin Clay of Carrollton, Texas; 4 great granddaughters. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.