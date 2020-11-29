Betty Sue Cole

Betty graduated from Garland High School in 1961, attended Draughons Business School in Dallas, Texas, and worked for the U.S. Department of Labor in Dallas, TX, the U.S. Housing & Finance Agency in Fort Worth, TX, the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare in Fort Worth, TX and Austin Bank in Whitehouse, TX, after her children were grown. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father, Errol Foote.
Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years Gary C. Cole of Bullard, Texas, her mother Edna Erle Foote of Bryan, Texas, three children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five siblings. Her children include a daughter, Pamela Willard and husband Jimmy of Fort Worth, Texas, a son Gary Michael Cole and wife Christine of Garland, Texas, and a daughter Carrie Hall and husband David of Troup, Texas. Her grandchildren include Mandi Willard of Arlington, Texas, Kathryn Childs and husband Shawn of Weatherford, Texas, Matthew Cole, Allison Cole, and Emily Cole of Garland, Texas, and Bethany Hall and Audrey Hall of Troup, Texas. Her great-grandchildren include Brookelyn Willard, Bryson Durst and Braeleigh Durst of Arlington, Texas, Hunter Childs, Brentley Childs, Dakota Childs, and Gage Childs of Weatherford, Texas. Her siblings include a sister Patsy Morris and husband E.J. of Sulphur Springs, Texas, a sister Sharon Hardwick and husband M.D. of Gordonville, Texas, a brother Shannon Foote and wife Suzy of Greenacres, Washington, a brother Robert Foote and wife Linda of Columbus, Montana, and a sister Susan J. Holcombe and husband Steve of Bryan, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse officiated by Pastor Charles Hill. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment will be held at the Bennett Memorial Park in Laurel Oaks Memorial Park in Mesquite on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Harold Webster.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Pallbearers will be Robert Cates, Scott Dowdy, Jim Linderman, Preston Miles, Darwin Stainback and Robert Swinney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Building Fund at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church or The Hospice of East Texas.