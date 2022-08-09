Barbara Louise Powell
Graveside services for Barbara Louise Powell age 86 of Tyler will be10:00 am Wednesday Aug 10, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park with Bro. Bryan Grant officiating. Mrs. Powell was born on March 13, 1936 in Tyler to G.W. and Estell Reel Freeman and passed away on August 6, 2022 in Tyler. Mrs. Powell was a homemaker, best cook in east Texas and loved to can vegetables, she taught Sunday school for several years and was a member of Lanes chapel United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sons: Monty Kyle Powell and wife: Patricia of Tyler, Alan Powell and wife: Angie of Arp, grandchildren, Kris Powell, Ryan Powell, Brooke Powell, Kyle Ellis, Leigha Lusk, Caitlin Carlile and Rebecca Daniels and 8 great-grandchildren.