Austeen Vane Bice, Sr
TYLER — Austeen “Chuck” Bice, Sr.
Funeral services for Austeen “Chuck” Bice, Sr., 99, of Tyler, Texas, will be held at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery on May 6, 2023at 2PM with Reverend Scott Wiley and Chaplain Robert Stovall officiating.
Mr. Bice passed away on May 1, 2023, at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler, Texas.
Austeen “Chuck” Bice, Sr. was born on August 6, 1923, in New Boston, Texas, to Matt and Mabel Bice, and was the youngest of 11 siblings. He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served as a squad Sargent in the 300th Combat Engineers and fought in five major battles. His regiment landed at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 (D-Day) and they constructed the first and last bridges in the war in the country of France. He was later awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal for his contribution to the liberation of France.
Mr. Bice married Jimmie Kimberlin of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and they were married for more than 65 years and had five children. He is proceeded in death by his parents, ten siblings, wife, Jimmie, son, James Ronald Bice, son, Mike Lee Bice, son-in-law Mike Gammon, daughter, Donna Kay Gammon, and daughter-in-law, Linda Birdwell Bice.
Mr. Bice is survived by his son Austeen “Chuck” Bice, Jr., of Magnolia, Texas, and son Matt Bice, of Tyler. He is also survived by four grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Mr. Bice was a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler. He resided at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler, Texas, for the past several years, where he was very active and enjoyed the company of his long-time friend and World War II buddy Homer Garrett until Mr. Garrett’s death in 2019. The family would like to thank Bob and Debbie Garrett for their continued friendship, love, and support for Mr. Bice. They have been more like family than just dear friends to Mr. Bice. The family would also like to thank Anne Brookshire for her cherished friendship to Mr. Bice. In 2012, Mr. Bice was one of the veterans honored with a trip to Washington, D.C. through the Brookshire Grocery Co. Heroes Flight program.
And to the staff of Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home, the family thanks you for the wonderful care and kindness provided to Mr. Bice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701.