Ardebelle (Artie) McKinsey
TYLER — Ardebelle (Artie) McKinsey of Tyler went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2021.
Artie was born in Bishop to Elmo and Anita Wuensche. She grew up in McCook, Texas and attended school in Edinburg. In 1953 she married Sam J. McKinsey and they raised their family in McAllen. She and Sam moved to Tyler 30 years ago and have been longtime members of Green Acres Baptist Church. She was a lifetime member of P.E.O. and Junior League.
Artie was much loved and will be missed by her husband Sam J. McKinsey of Tyler; son Sam (Mac) McKinsey III, Tool; daughter Susan Wood and son-in-law Mark Wood, Plano; grandchildren Kevin (Laura), Carrollton, Katy (Nico) Arguello, Plano, and Kelsey Wood, Plano; great granddaughters Claire, Macy, and Brooke Wood, Carrollton and due-in-March great grandbaby Isabella Arguello; sister Margie Arrington, Texarkana; sisters-in law Mazie Pannell, Fort Worth and Doris Wuensche, Victoria. She is also survived by her uncle Marvin (Pat) Wuensche of Lockhart and her aunt Frances Kahanek of Victoria, as well as nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are granddaughter Amy Summer McKinsey of Austin in 2001; her parents and her brother Floyd Wuensche of Victoria.
Her family would like to thank her hospice nurse Pam Dean; Don Barren, chaplain; and the attending staff at Meadow Lake Senior Living, especially including her nurse Ashley Thomas.
No service is planned at this time. To view the obituary, please view www.borenconner.com.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Breckenridge Village of Tyler @ https://breckenridgevillage.com/donate/ or Pine Cove @ https://www.pinecove.com/donate/payment/.
