April Smith Odle
CHANDLER — April Odle, 65, of Chandler, passed away January 10, 2021 in Chandler.
April Smith (Owens) Odle was born April 1, 1955 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of James Owens and Peggy (Smith) Owens. She spent over 40 years as a registered nurse and during her free time enjoyed reading and flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brother, Chris Owens and Colby Owens.
Survivors include husband, David L. Odle of Chandler; brother, Corey Owens of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; son, Damon Owens and wife Julie of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; daughter, Summer P. Tillison and husband Lee of Tyler; stepdaughters, Michelle McGovern and husband Tod of Waltonville, Illinois, Crystal Overstreet and husband Dale of Ben Wheeler; stepson, Brian D. Odle of Bullard; grandchildren, Bryce Owens, Mason Padget, Mia Tillison; step-grandchildren, Shalan Brase, Seth McGovern, Alyssa Guest, Justin Perez, Lainee Overstreet, Hilary Odle, Esin Odle, Dalton Upton, Sierra Upton Hill, as well as 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
