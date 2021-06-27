Anneliese Offenhausser Burns
TYLER — Anneliese Offenhausser Burns died June 18, 2021, at East Texas Hospice in Tyler, Texas. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany on February 2, 1932. She was the youngest of the two children born to Fredrich and Bertha Offenhausser.
When she was very young World War II was heating up in her country and most all children were evacuated to small villages in the countryside. She attended school there and lived with relatives helping out on the farm and with housework.
After finishing her school work and advanced studies, she obtained a working position with the Board of Physicians in Stuttgart.
Anneliese met her husband, Willis Burns, in 1953 and they were married at the Wildwood Lutheran Church near Stuttgart in 1954.
After obtaining her immigration papers she traveled to the United States by steamship and was picked up in Hoboken, New Jersey. They lived in Clarksville, Indiana before moving to Louisville, Kentucky.
Anneliese and Willis had three sons, Gregory, Ronald, and Steven. Anneliese’s pride and joy were her children and she made sure they attended the best schools. She supervised them as they completed all homework.
In 1978 the family was transferred to Tyler, Texas. She made the adjustment very well and was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She served on the grounds committee with Willis for many years and they kept the grass mowed and trimmed. She also served on the Altar Guild for many years, preparing the sacrament and paraments. She enjoyed baking and would, upon request, prepare many dozens of pecan tarts for special occasions.
Anneliese was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrich and Bertha Offenhausser, her brother Heinz, who died earlier this year, and her beloved granddaughter, Jillian Anneliese.
She is survived by her husband Willis; her sons, Gregory, Ronald, and Steven; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Other surviving relatives are her sister-in-law Gretel Offenhausser and many other relatives still living in Germany. Anneliese will be missed by many friends and by the German coffee klatch.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler with visitation scheduled one hour prior to service.
If desired, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Fund, 2001 Hunter St., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.tlctyler.org/giving) or Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701 (https://alzalliance.org/donate/).
