Ann Jane Chambless Carlisle
DALLAS — Ann Jane Chambless Carlisle, born June 20, 1932, in Smith County, Texas, died May 11, 2022, in Dallas, TX, age 89. She was the daughter of Mack Chambless and Lizzie Alene (Clark) Chambless and a 50 -year resident of Smith County, primarily Swan and Lindale. She graduated from Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College, where she was a member of the Apache Belles. Upon college graduation, she began a 35-year career at what was then Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. In 1967, she and her family left Tyler after her husband Clyde was transferred to Mesquite, Texas. She started work at Southwestern Bell in Dallas and eventually rose to become executive assistant to the president of Texas operations, the post she retired from in 1987. She was active in Executive Women International during her time there. After retirement, she went to work again, this time for the Stemmons Foundation where she investigated grant requests, among other things. In 1999, she stopped working completely and moved to Lindale from her 32-year home in Mesquite to care for her brother. She was a talented watercolor artist and also enjoyed birdwatching.
She is survived by her son, Clifton “Rusty” Carlisle and wife Vicki of Dallas. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Erwin Carlisle and her brother, George Mac Chambless. Our thanks to her caregivers at C C Young Senior Living in Dallas where she spent her last 4 years. Her funeral will be at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty at 206 W South St in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Lindale. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. A memorial service will be held at the McIver Chapel of the Wilshire Baptist Church, 4316 Abrams Rd, Dallas, Texas on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.