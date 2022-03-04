Amicia Miel Williams
TYLER — Funeral services for Amicia Miel Williams are scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022; 1:00 pm at College Hill Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Ms. Williams died February 22, 2022 in Dallas County. She was born and raised in Tyler, Smith County, Texas. She relocated to Dallas, Texas after matrimony to Marcus Jones, II.
She attended and graduated from John Tyler High School in 2013. She was a long-time member of Victory Temple Church of God in Christ, Tyler, and fellowshipped with Abundant Life Church of God in Christ, Dallas, at the time of her passing. She was employed as a customer service agent with Chewy Pet Food & Supply Company.
Survivors include her spouse: Marcus Jones, II of 8 years, Tyler; daughters: Amiyah Jones (7), Aubrey Jones (4) and Zuri Ervin (2); Parents: Shalanda Stokes and Alexander Muckelroy, Jr. She is also survived by multiple grand parents, great-grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.