Alta Joyce Rogers
TYLER — Alta Joyce Rogers, age 89, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Joyce was born on Saturday, April 23, 1932 in Olney, Texas to the late Cecil Sims and Troy Underwood Sims.
Joyce attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Muenster, Texas, and Tyler Junior College where she received a certificate in drafting. She worked for Weaver and Walker Surveyors and General Electric. She was a founding member of Tyler Tabernacle Church. Those who knew her will remember her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. “Grandmother” was known for her generous heart and love for her family, church, cats and playing board games. She will also be remembered for the beautiful wedding cakes she created.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Ruel Rogers; brother, James Cecil Sims and sister, Flora Mae Knabe.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Alan Rogers and wife Kathy of Bargersville, Indiana, Craig Rogers of Tyler, Texas and Kevin Rogers and wife Debra of Wills Point, Texas; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 8, 2021 where friends and family are cordially invited to visit with Joyce’s family from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Park Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. A funeral service for Alta Joyce Rogers is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Tyler, Texas. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler.