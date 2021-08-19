Alfred Wyatt Worley, Jr.
LINDALE, TEXAS — Alfred Wyatt Worley, Jr. died after a sudden bout with Covid-19 complicated by cancer on August 12, 2021 at the age of 75. He is a native of Lindale, Texas, born on September 23, 1945 and was raised on the hills where his barber shop now sits. Farewell services will be held Saturday morning, August 21, at 10:30 am at Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church followed by internment in Hopewell Cemetery, Reverend Bruce Rudd officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 20, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Caudle Rutledge Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Pallbearers serving are Charles Wilson, Jeff Bryan, Ken Norlie, David Wallace, Ron England, and Kameron Innerarity. Alfred Worley “Al” was predeceased by many family members of Lindale Texas and Smith County including his beloved wife of 50 years, Wanda Hendrix Worley; mother, Ruby Sitton Worley; father, Alfred Wyatt Worley, Sr.; great uncle, G.D. Sitton, and many more pillars of Lindale, Texas, as well as a step-son Donald Scott of Van. Alfred is survived by his wife, Sue Worley of Lindale; two daughters, Ashley Worley Fisher and husband Kirby of Lindale, and Tammy Worley Burnette and husband Steve of Austin; a sister, Peggy Kirkley of Chapel Hill and her family; two grandchildren, Chad Burnette and his wife Brittany of Austin, and Brandy Burnette of Avinger; one great-grandchild, Sophia Burnette of Austin; two step-daughters, Glenda Fulton and husband James”Butch” of Flint, Hannah Holcomb of Tyler; two step-sons, Ben Scott of Chapel Hill and wife Cynthia, and Roy Scott and wife Paula of Galveston, many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, and many, many cousins and family. Al was a man of various trades and passions; all of which were very special to him, but more important than anything else in his life were Family, Faith, and Friends. He loved to travel and experience new things. He loved animals and usually had a barber shop cat or other animal which may come to him for love and attention. Al was a barber of almost 54 years, and owner of Al’s Barber Shop in Lindale. He touched numerous lives for the Lord Jesus Christ through his barber shop with his ministry of helping others, and mentoring young men; He was a Peace Officer in Smith County for many years, serving as Chief Deputy Constable, Pct. 1 and Pct. 2; and Captain of Winona Police Department. Alfred got his work done while being loving and respectful; He was a security officer for Quality Private Patrol, serving Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church with his protection as well as many other individuals or parties as needed and went the extra mile in all his endeavors; He was a Master Mason and served with the T. R. Bonner #764 lodge of Mt. Sylvan; He loved to “trade” and frequented many gun shows or events as well as training others in the safety and use of firearms; He liked to and was good at repairing watches or clocks for himself or friends; He was a friend and counselor to any who needed his help. The one unanimous statement about Alfred Wyatt Worley, Jr. is this: “HE WAS A VERY GOOD and HONORABLE MAN” and “He Loved His Lord”.